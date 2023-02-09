North Omaha OPPD plant’s continued use of coal concerning neighbors

Two of the five units at the plant in question still operate on coal.
OPPD has once again delayed plans for bringing a North Omaha power station's coal-firing units offline.
By John Chapman
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Concern over OPPD’s continued use of coal to produce electricity prompted North Omaha neighborhoods and other metro-area organizations to form a committee to ask questions.

The committee is asking the public for reports so they can monitor the utility’s progress in shutting down the coal-fired units. Committee members say there are five units at OPPD’s North Omaha power station. Three work with natural gas, and the other two are still coal-fired. The latter units were scheduled to be shut down this year. That has now been delayed until 2026.

“We would like for them to report back to us regarding what their communication is with the federal government to make all of those technical things go away so that in 2026, they can go to gas and eliminate coal,” said T. Michael Williams, president of Omaha’s NAACP chapter. “We’re waiting to hear back, we asked for quarterly reports.”

Committee members say those coal-burning units are putting toxins in the air, and they believe monitoring the air quality would help people who live around the power plant.

“There has to be a way to communicate with families to know that when the air quality is bad, they’re able to keep their kids inside and say, ‘you know what, this is not the time to keep our kids outside because the air quality is bad’,” said Precious McKesson with the North Omaha Neighborhood Alliance. “We have to be more communicative in showing that we care. We always talk about it being a public power district, and it’s owned by the public, but for some reason, we’re not getting that communication to the public that owns that power district.”

Mark Welsch with Nebraskans for Peace says other coal plants are not located near neighborhoods.

“It’s way out in the country, it’s not impacting like these two remaining coal-burning plants are here in North Omaha,” Welsch said. “This is the only place where coal plants were built where people live.”

Committee members say talks with OPPD officials have been productive, and they expect to have more discussions with the utility and more talks in neighborhoods they believe are affected by the power plant.

