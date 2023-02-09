No. 23 Creighton extends winning streak to seven, beating Seton Hall 75-62

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Baylor Scheierman hit multiple clutch three-pointers in the second half leading Creighton to a 75-62 win on the road at Seton Hall. The Bluejays have now won three straight on the road, which is the second-longest streak in the country among teams in the top six conferences. The seven-game win streak is a season long, surpassing a six-game streak early in the season. The Bluejays have also won seven straight conference games for the first time in more than a decade.

Scheierman hit a season-best five three-pointers, one of them capped off a very significant 8-0 run the second half. Baylor also had eight rebounds. As a team, the Jays connected on 12 of 20 from the arc and won the rebound battle 35-16.

The Jays will return home to a sellout crowd Saturday afternoon against No. 21 Connecticut.

