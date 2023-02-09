No. 23 Creighton extends winning streak to seven, beating Seton Hall 75-62

Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman (55) drives against Seton Hall forward Tray Jackson during...
Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman (55) drives against Seton Hall forward Tray Jackson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Baylor Scheierman hit multiple clutch three-pointers in the second half leading Creighton to a 75-62 win on the road at Seton Hall. The Bluejays have now won three straight on the road, which is the second-longest streak in the country among teams in the top six conferences. The seven-game win streak is a season long, surpassing a six-game streak early in the season. The Bluejays have also won seven straight conference games for the first time in more than a decade.

Scheierman hit a season-best five three-pointers, one of them capped off a very significant 8-0 run the second half. Baylor also had eight rebounds. As a team, the Jays connected on 12 of 20 from the arc and won the rebound battle 35-16.

The Jays will return home to a sellout crowd Saturday afternoon against No. 21 Connecticut.

