Nebraska comes up short in Ann Arbor 93-72

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Keisei Tominaga led everyone with 24 points but the short-handed Huskers lost against Michigan 93-72. Tominaga put together consecutive 20-point games for the first time in his career, he also scored at least 20 for the fourth time this season. The Wolverines scored more points than any Huskers opponent this season. They also shot better than any Nebraska opponent at 57.6% and they were the most accurate from the arc at 53.8%.

Nebraska, which trailed by 24 points in the first half, got within 48-39 early in the second half, before that the closest margin was also nine, which was 21-12 in the first half. Jett Howard hit six 3-pointers for the Wolverines and scored 22 points, Hunter Dickinson added 16 points.

