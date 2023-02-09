Mills Co. driver flees from police, lands in jail

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GLENWOOD, Iowa (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs man was booked into the Mills County Jail after evading authorities during a traffic stop east of Glenwood early Monday.

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reported a driver fleeing from law enforcement on 284th Street at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. The driver, 24-year-old Donovan Belt, of Council Bluffs, lost control of his vehicle and went through the intersection at 284th and Highway 34, hitting an embankment and sending his 2016 Chevrolet airborne.

The vehicle came to rest about 30 yards into a farm field. Belt was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. He was booked for eluding law enforcement, driving with a revoked license, and first-degree theft.

Belt is being held on $16,000 bond.

