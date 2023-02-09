Man convicted of murdering woman in Omaha mall parking lot in 2021

(MGN graphic)
(MGN graphic)(MGN)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One of two men charged in the 2021 death of an 18-year-old in a mall parking lot has been found guilty of murder.

The late-night shooting in a Westroads Mall parking lot on Sept. 12, 2021, left Franco Vasquez dead and a woman injured.

On Thursday, a jury found J’Maun Haynie guilty of first-degree murder and two counts of using a firearm to commit a felony; and second-degree assault.

J'Maun Haynie
J'Maun Haynie(Omaha Police Department)

Haynie was arrested in September 2021 on several charges and now faces up to life in prison. He already has a previous juvenile court record. Izayah Mapp, a second man facing the same charges in the incident, has not yet gone to trial.

Izayah Mapp
Izayah Mapp(Omaha Police Department)

According to court documents, the shooting happened during “a marijuana transaction.” Haynie and Mapp got into the back seat of a vehicle driven by Vasquez with firearms. When Vasquez tried to flee, the pair opened fire on Vasquez and his passenger, the documents state.

District Judge James M. Masteller presided over Haynie’s trial. A sentencing date has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Vehicles wrecked, one in custody after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle in west Omaha
Omaha Police lead pursuit of stolen vehicle turned foot chase near 144th, Center
Nebraska is seeing a growing number of patients needing faster discharges to be transferred to...
Nebraska hospitals backed up with patients waiting for transfers
The Douglas and Sarpy County Sheriff's Offices worked to return numerous stolen construction...
New appliances, light fixtures stolen from home builders recovered
A Creighton pharmacy student has discovered a cost-effective solution to potentially treat...
Creighton pharmacy student develops drug solution to save health system close to $100,000 annually

Latest News

OPPD has once again delayed plans for bringing a North Omaha power station's coal-firing units...
North Omaha OPPD plant’s continued use of coal concerning neighbors
The latest update from Douglas County Health shows a rising rolling average.
Feb. 9 COVID update
OPPD has once again delayed plans for bringing a North Omaha power station's coal-firing units...
Concern over OPPD's use of coal rising
Two have been arrested in connection with a crash-turned-pursuit at 144th and West Center...
Two in custody after crash turned pursuit in West Omaha
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested following a shooting near 132nd and West Center Road last...
16-year-old arrested for shooting near 132nd and Center