Man convicted of murdering woman in Omaha mall parking lot in 2021

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One of two men charged in the 2021 death of an 18-year-old in a mall parking lot has been found guilty of murder.

The late-night shooting in a Westroads Mall parking lot on Sept. 12, 2021, left Franco Vasquez dead and a woman injured.

On Thursday, a jury found J’Maun Haynie guilty of first-degree murder and two counts of using a firearm to commit a felony; and second-degree assault.

J'Maun Haynie (Omaha Police Department)

Haynie was arrested in September 2021 on several charges and now faces up to life in prison. He already has a previous juvenile court record. Izayah Mapp, a second man facing the same charges in the incident, has not yet gone to trial.

Izayah Mapp (Omaha Police Department)

According to court documents, the shooting happened during “a marijuana transaction.” Haynie and Mapp got into the back seat of a vehicle driven by Vasquez with firearms. When Vasquez tried to flee, the pair opened fire on Vasquez and his passenger, the documents state.

District Judge James M. Masteller presided over Haynie’s trial. A sentencing date has not yet been released.

