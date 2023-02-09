Man arrested for child porn after pretending to be teen on Snapchat, authorities say

A sheriff’s office in Louisiana says it has arrested Kenneth Allen Jr. on charges that include...
A sheriff’s office in Louisiana says it has arrested Kenneth Allen Jr. on charges that include pornography involving juveniles.(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Raley Pellittieri and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana say a man has been arrested for indecent behavior involving juveniles on a messaging app.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Kenneth Jerome Allen Jr. is in custody for pretending to be a teenager on Snapchat to trade sexually explicit photos and videos with minors.

Allen Jr. is facing charges that include possession of pornography, distribution of pornography and indecent behavior with juveniles.

Authorities said Snapchat notified them after a video containing child pornography was uploaded onto the social media app by an account linked to Allen Jr.

According to an arrest report, Allen Jr. sent a nude photo of himself to a minor, after she identified herself as being underage and “not into nudes or anything freaky.”

Allen Jr. reportedly told the girl that he was 19 years old and sent her a photograph of someone who was not him.

Authorities said the 37-year-old also engaged in eight other chats with underage girls in which he sent three nude photos of himself and solicited nude videos and photos of them.

He falsely identified himself in two conversations as being 16 years old and 19 years old, according to the arrest report.

The sheriff’s office said it worked with several other departments on the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Vehicles wrecked, one in custody after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle in west Omaha
Omaha Police lead pursuit of stolen vehicle turned foot chase near 144th, Center
Nebraska is seeing a growing number of patients needing faster discharges to be transferred to...
Nebraska hospitals backed up with patients waiting for transfers
The Douglas and Sarpy County Sheriff's Offices worked to return numerous stolen construction...
New appliances, light fixtures stolen from home builders recovered
A Creighton pharmacy student has discovered a cost-effective solution to potentially treat...
Creighton pharmacy student develops drug solution to save health system close to $100,000 annually

Latest News

Tulsa police arrested Justin Nix and Vanessa Faulkner after they said they were traced to an...
Police: 2 arrested for trying to sell stolen Christmas decorations, lawn ornaments on eBay
COVID-19 shots are included in new schedules of routinely recommended vaccines by the CDC.
CDC adds COVID shot to list of routine vaccines for children, teens and adults
The Omaha Fire Department is adjusting to a shortage of those looking to enter the profession.
Omaha Fire Academy adjusts to new challenges
Parents on both sides made their voices heard in the committee hearing on Nebraska's medical...
Parents testify during committee hearing on medical marijuana bill
The Omaha Fire Department introduced a new K9 Thursday.
Omaha Fire Department welcomes new arson dog, Delta