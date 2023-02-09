Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Chilly weather and snow chances here for Thursday

Emily's Wednesday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a mild Wednesday clouds increase tonight as a system misses us to our S... a few light showers are possible SE of the Metro. By Thursday highs fall back to the mid 30s as cooler air moves in with our next front. Clouds build and by the mid afternoon to evening our next chance for snow arrives.

Snow chances
Snow chances(wowt)

Snow starts to the NW around 3PM and travels SE. The metro sees the best chance for it between 5-7PM. It moves through quickly and clears up by early Friday morning likely leaving behind less than 1″.

We’ll cool to the mid 30s Friday. Highs rebound by the weekend and we’ll stay near 50! The mild weather lasts into the start of the work week and next week is looking active. Rain chances are here Tuesday and another chance for snow arrives Wednesday night into Thursday.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

