Bellevue businesses lend a helping hand to earthquake victims in Turkey

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Two local businesses are lending a helping hand to earthquake victims in Turkey. It’s left many victims homeless and obligated to live in harsh weather conditions.

Beauty and the Bees Honey and Izmir Gyro House are shedding a light on this devastating issue.

“A lot of people are displaced they don’t have anywhere to go they’re sitting outside around a fire, if they’re able to make one, said Anna-Marie Mistangolu. “They’re cold.”

Mistanoglu is the owner of Beauty and Bees Honey. Her husband is from Turkey.

“We’re trying to get donations within the next few days, so we can get them out there,” Mistangolu said.

Since Tuesday, she’s been scrambling to collect items that will ease the burden on earthquake victims. So far, some of the people who have reached out to her have donated personal hygiene items and tents.

She’s also been posting on various social media outlets to get the word out to more people in the area.

“We just want to help other countries would help us if something like this happened,” Mistanoglu said.

But, how are they getting these items to Turkey?

Mistanoglu and Izmir Gyro House are gathering all the donations at both of their locations. Then, they’re planning to drive to Chicago to deliver all the donations to the Turkish Consulate to then deliver to Turkey.

“If we get more donations, we’ll probably make another trip out there,” Mistangolu said.

As for Mistangolu’s husband, he urges the community to donate especially in a time of need.

“Please help turkey,” Mursel Mistangolu said.

The Mistangolus are accepting donations until February 13th. If you’re interested in donating you can drop off or mail all items at the locations listed below:

1503 Galvin Rd S Suite #3, Bellevue, NE 68005

1507 Galvin Rd S, Bellevue, NE 68005

