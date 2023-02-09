Arrests made after vehicle flees traffic stop in west Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police said officers arrested two people after initiating a pursuit when a driver fled a traffic stop attempt in west Omaha.

According to the Omaha Police report, officers tried to pull over a vehicle at 5:26 p.m. Wednesday, but the driver didn’t stop. The vehicle was then involved in a crash near 144th Street and West Center Road, at which point the vehicle’s occupants attempted to carjack another driver but were unsuccessful.

Officers deployed a Taser, reporting over OPD radio that the suspects had a gun. The transmission was garbled, so police dispatched additional officers to the location.

A witness told 6 News that he saw one of the suspects point a gun at the police officers.

Two people were taken into custody and face numerous charges, the police report states. Officers arrested Kyler Palma, 27, of Omaha; and Krista Townsend, 25, of Council Bluffs.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.