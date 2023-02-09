16-year-old accused of shooting 16-year-old in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 16-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday night for shooting another 16-year-old boy in southwest Omaha.

Police responded to the area of 132nd and West Center at 9:07 p.m. to investigate a report of a shooting.

They determined the victim was in a vehicle behind a nearby business and was involved in a disturbance. During the disturbance, the suspect allegedly shot into the victim’s car, striking him.

The victim was transferred to a hospital. His wound was not considered life threatening.

Police determined the suspect lived not far away, near 134th and Spring Street. Officers arrested him at his home and booked him into the Douglas County Youth Center for first degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, unlawful discharge of a firearm, attempted robbery, attempted first degree assault, along with other firearms charges.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.