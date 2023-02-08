LIVE: U.S education secretary visits Omaha

U.S. DOE Secretary Cardona among several Biden cabinet members dispatched after the president’s State of the Union address.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The head of the U.S. Department of Education is paying a visit to an Omaha high school on Wednesday.

Secretary Miguel Cardona is one of several of President Biden’s Cabinet members making post-State of the Union visits to various parts of the country, in addition to the president himself.

Watch a livestream during his visit above, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

Secretary Cardona planning to focus on career pathways and mental health programs during his visit to Bryan High School, where he will tour the school’s two academies — on urban agriculture, design, and construction; and transportation and logistics — and talk with students about their experience with career-technical education, or CTE, programs.

Cardona also plans to participate in a roundtable with principals, superintendents, and therapists to discuss mental health services provided to students, particularly those in rural communities.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

