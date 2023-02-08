Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Mild today before some snow chances move through

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Watch for some isolated slick spots out there this morning as anything that melted and ran off yesterday will be frozen again this morning. We should warm quickly though with a south breeze and plenty of sunshine. Highs in the 50s are likely before some higher clouds move in later this afternoon.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

South winds up to 15 mph will be all that we deal with today but it will definitely be a warming wind. High clouds will move in later tonight and clouds will quickly increase overnight as a storm system grazes our southeastern corner.

That storm will bring some light snow to the Falls City and Clarinda area and move east from there. If you have to travel south or east early Thursday morning I would recommend checking road conditions before you go.

Snow to the SE (WOWT)

That round will melt some Thursday morning as we head to near 40 for a high by noon. From then on we’ll gradually see temperatures fall as snow chances enter the forecast after 3pm.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Snow showers will move from north to south through the area into the evening and overnight and try to drop a little accumulation in the area. Less than 1″ for those that see the snow is what we can expect from this round. The wind could be an issue as it’s falling though with gusts to 40 mph likely.

Snow Potential (WOWT)

Thursday Gusts (WOWT)

Snow Chances Thursday (WOWT)

Watch for reduced visibility and some slick spots overnight Thursday night but the snow should be done falling by the drive Friday morning. Colder highs in the 30s are likely Friday but we’ll have plenty of sunshine.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

