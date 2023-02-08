Rising costs for basic services proving painful for rural Iowa towns

RANDOLPH, Iowa (WOWT) - Sunset is normally peaceful in the Fremont County locale of Randolph. Then a hornet’s nest showed up in local mailboxes.

The city’s monthly bill, the largest portion of which is water, was higher than the 189 residents had seen before. In Troy Housh’s case, it was more than double.

“This is going to hurt me,” Housh said. “This is going to hurt me a lot. I’m a low-income person. I can’t get a second job. I mean, I could, but it would just go toward paying a water bill.”

It turns out the water portion of the bill was a surprise to the council, and to the mayor. It was supposed to go up a couple of percent...but not that much. A special meeting’s been set for Feb. 21 to discuss higher thresholds.

“People wondering about the water going up...everybody went up, and we haven’t been able to recover funds since it started,” said Randolph Mayor Gary Farwell.

It started with costly recovery after the 2019 floods, and the DNR’s discovery of crumbling infrastructure. Loans to cover more than $300,000 in sewer repairs are due.

Compounding the concern is the city’s water tower -- full, but at half capacity due to $10,000 in needed repairs. Residents learned that if that problem lingers more than a few days, the city has already contacted FEMA to get water trucked in.

Iowa Rep. Dave Seek tells 6 News rural cities in his district are struggling with high costs more than most, and he’s working to try to help secure more funding to keep small rural towns in Iowa alive.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.