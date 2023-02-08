Omaha fire crews respond to car fire turned house fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews responded to a reported car fire near 20th and Castelar Tuesday night.

Crews reported visible smoke and flames from the north on approach and declared the fire working at about 6:15 p.m.

The fire was under control within 10 minutes. Damage was limited to the vehicle and exterior damage to the two homes next to the vehicle.

No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.