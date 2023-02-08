New appliances, light fixtures stolen from home builders recovered

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A search warrant at a central Omaha large detached garage delivered enough new home essentials to help build a neighborhood of houses.

“Suspects in these kinds of cases will target the new residential areas to time their crime to the stage of those projects,” said Douglas County Chief Deputy Will Niemack.

Deputies and staff from Douglas and Sarpy Counties’ Sheriff’s Offices unload a trailer and two pickups they had packed full of recovered stolen property.

“They know when new appliances are installed or delivered, they know when water heaters, the things of value, they can turn quickly over into money,” Niemack said.

A dishwasher, numerous water heaters and several air conditioners, along with dozens of light fixtures -- all new, and most still in boxes -- all stolen from homes under construction in Douglas and Sarpy County developments.

“We’ve been in contact with a bunch of the vendors who are going to try and identify some of the materials and serial numbers,” said Matt Kronaizl with Sierra Homes. “Our hope is those victims out there will come forward and search through the materials.”

The president of the Metro Omaha Builders Association says bright lights and security cameras are as essential as an HVAC system in homes under construction.

While many newer developments are still a work in progress, home builders say some homes are occupied, so first come first serve, and neighborhood watch.

Watch for appliances being carried out of a new home.

“Whenever I see something suspicious, I call it in immediately, and if it turns out to be nothing, so be it,” Kronaizl said.

Back at the Douglas County Sheriff’s impound lot, stolen home goods identified as belonging to an Omaha builder are being collected by his crew.

Sheriff’s evidence staff and investigators open for business again tomorrow, and their free returns are a bargain for builders who are victims of new home thefts.

The sheriff’s office says an arrest hasn’t been made yet in connection with the stolen home construction items -- however, we’ve learned a suspect is being held in jail on an unrelated theft charge.

