Man with more than 100 warrants arrested after holding up traffic, authorities say

Texas authorities report Kenneth English was arrested with more than 100 outstanding warrants.
Texas authorities report Kenneth English was arrested with more than 100 outstanding warrants.(Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4)
By Angela Bonilla and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say they have arrested a man who had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

According to authorities in Harris County, deputies received reports of a man, later identified as 55-year-old Kenneth English, impeding traffic while walking on a roadway on Feb. 3.

English was taken into custody after deputies arrived at the scene.

Authorities said an investigation revealed 103 open misdemeanor warrants out for English’s arrest.

The 55-year-old was booked into the Harris County Jail with court and bond information currently pending, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An unpaid tax bill snowballed into a Nebraska man losing his home
Attorneys for Nebraska man warn about ‘legalized theft’ of home equity
Janet Lee North
Police: Missing woman found dead by railroad worker in Omaha
Omaha credit union limits online debit card transactions amid fraud alert
6 On Your Side tracked down a man accused of stealing several cars around the metro.
Sarpy County deputies arrest man accused of multiple car thefts at auto auction
The Burke/Westview Dance Team was in a national competition Sunday in Florida
Burke Westview Dance Team makes it to National Dance Team Championship finals, first time in OPS history

Latest News

Questions remain after a Nebraska man loses his home due to an unpaid tax debt
Questions loom over tax liens and private investors concerning home equity theft
Jupiter now has the highest number of moons in the solar system, according to astronomers.
Jupiter now has the most moons in the solar system
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of...
LIVE: Biden aims to deliver reassurance in State of Union address
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers on their positions in the frontline near Soledar, Donetsk region,...
Germany, Denmark, Netherlands pledge Ukraine Leopard 1 tanks