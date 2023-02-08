Man wanted on several warrants in custody following standoff in northeast Lincoln

David Barrett
David Barrett(Lancaster County Jail)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man wanted on several warrants is in custody following a standoff with authorities in northeast Lincoln Wednesday morning.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said the Metro Fugitive Task Force learned 37-year-old David Barrett, who is wanted on seven warrants in Gage County, was staying in a camper near 58th and Holdrege. Deputies responded to the area around 8 a.m.

Deputies said Barrett began making threats and said he had a gun. LSO’s Tactical Response Unit was dispatched to the scene and after about 35 minutes he came out of the camper. LSO said no weapon was found and no injuries were reported.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said Barrett is facing a number of charges including: possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, terroristic threats, two counts of burglary, theft by unlawful taking, criminal trespass, 3rd degree assault.

