Hastings man arrested for sexual assault

By KSNB Local4
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man has been arrested for sexual assault of a juvenile.

According to Hastings Police, officers arrested 24-year-old Lane Wecker Tuesday night after he spoke with investigators at the police station.

Sgt. Mark Hinrichs said police were referred by the Department of Health and Human Service after receiving a tip from their child abuse hotline. That number is (800) 652-1999.

He said people can call into the hotline and from there DHHS will create a referral and send it to the law enforcement agency in the area it was in.

He said the victim is between the ages of 14 and 18.

