Bellevue West beats Lincoln Southeast 75-57, one of two unbeatens left in the state

Bellevue West basketball
Bellevue West basketball(Kevin Sjuts)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue West is 20 for 20 so far this season with a 75-57 road win at Lincoln Southeast. The 20-0 T-Birds held off the Knights late, they cut it to a six-point game early in the fourth quarter. Josiah Dotzler had 23 for Bellevue West and BJ Bradford had 20 for Lincoln Southeast, thanks in part to a big second half. Doniphan-Trumbull lost tonight in Class C-2, leaving the Thunderbirds and Ogallala as the only undefeated teams left in the state.

Another road game is on the way Friday night for the T-Birds, a cross-town rivalry against Bellevue East on their floor. Then a quick turnaround with a game against Bishop Walsh (MD) Saturday in the Heartland Hops Classic in Grand Island.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An unpaid tax bill snowballed into a Nebraska man losing his home
Attorneys for Nebraska man warn about ‘legalized theft’ of home equity
Janet Lee North
Police: Missing woman found dead by railroad worker in Omaha
Omaha credit union limits online debit card transactions amid fraud alert
6 On Your Side tracked down a man accused of stealing several cars around the metro.
Sarpy County deputies arrest man accused of multiple car thefts at auto auction
The Burke/Westview Dance Team was in a national competition Sunday in Florida
Burke Westview Dance Team makes it to National Dance Team Championship finals, first time in OPS history

Latest News

Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) drives to the basket against Providence's Bryce Hopkins (23)...
Creighton returns to AP Top 25, UConn game sold out
Jeremy Van Ackeren was named the 2023 Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year by the...
PLSHS Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren named Nebraska Athletic Director of the Year
Union Omaha is hoping to get a new stadium
Union Omaha looking to build new soccer stadium
Union Omaha is hoping to get a new stadium for soccer
Union Omaha pushes for new soccer stadium