Bellevue West beats Lincoln Southeast 75-57, one of two unbeatens left in the state

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue West is 20 for 20 so far this season with a 75-57 road win at Lincoln Southeast. The 20-0 T-Birds held off the Knights late, they cut it to a six-point game early in the fourth quarter. Josiah Dotzler had 23 for Bellevue West and BJ Bradford had 20 for Lincoln Southeast, thanks in part to a big second half. Doniphan-Trumbull lost tonight in Class C-2, leaving the Thunderbirds and Ogallala as the only undefeated teams left in the state.

Another road game is on the way Friday night for the T-Birds, a cross-town rivalry against Bellevue East on their floor. Then a quick turnaround with a game against Bishop Walsh (MD) Saturday in the Heartland Hops Classic in Grand Island.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.