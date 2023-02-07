Woman pleads no contest in death of 5-year-old Omaha boy

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman is facing up to life in prison after a young boy she was caring for died.

Antonea Cannon, who was 20 years old at the time of the incident in March 2022, is charged with intentional child abuse resulting in death.

Cannon appeared in Douglas County Court Monday and pleaded no contest to the charge.

The charge stems from an incident last year in which a 5-year-old boy, died at the hospital. Police say the boy had several injuries that were consistent with severe child abuse.

Cannon’s sentencing is scheduled for May 5, 2023, and she faces 20 years to life in prison.

