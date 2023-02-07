Wisconsin man leads multi-county pursuit on I-80

Nebraska State Patrol File Photo
Nebraska State Patrol File Photo(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Wisconsin man Monday following a pursuit through several central Nebraska counties.

A trooper observed a speeding Honda Civic on Interstate 80 near the Lexington exit at about 9:30 a.m. Monday. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the Honda driver fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

Continuing west, the Honda reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. It also passed other vehicles on the shoulder several times.

The driver, 44-year-old Marvin Adams, of Appleton, Wisconsin, eventually stopped near mile marker 261. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Adams was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, and no operator’s license. He was booked into the Dawson County Jail.

