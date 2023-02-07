Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Sunny & mild weather continues Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s another mild start to the day that will result in another fantastic afternoon for us. Much more sunshine than yesterday will have the day feeling a lot better too.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Another difference today will be the wind direction. Yesterday we had south winds help us out, today northwest gusts up near 20 mph will try to bring in some cooler air off the thick snowpack to the north. We’ll still be able to jump near 50 degrees even with that though.

Wind gusts (WOWT)

Wednesday looks like another warm one near 50 before some cloud roll in late. It looks like the small chance of rain we had in the forecast will stay southeast of the area leaving us dry.

Thursday will be colder with a high near 40 that likely happens near noon. That happens with cloudy skies and a northwest breeze up to 30 mph too. It will set the stage for our best chance of snow this week. Scattered snow showers after 3pm will try to continue into the evening and overnight. This one isn’t all that impressive and will result in less than 1″ of snow those that see it. Keep an eye on the forecast to see if anything changes with that forecast but right now it doesn’t look to have major impacts.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

