Mills County enacts burn ban after 15 grass fires reported in past week

By Jacob Comer
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - All open burning in Mills County is banned until further notice.

The Mills County Emergency Management Agency announced a county-wide burn ban effective Tuesday, Feb. 6.

According to the Agency, firefighters battled more than 15 grass fires throughout the area in the past week. All local fire departments agreed on the burn ban.

Applications for an open burn can still be made to local fire district chiefs if its safe to do so.

As basic fire precautions, citizens are asked to avoid using fireworks and other items that produce flames or sparks, not throw cigarettes from vehicles, and stop burning yard waste and tree debris during the ban.

