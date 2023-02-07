Man accused in Omaha woman’s murder to go to trial

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A suspect accused in an Omaha woman’s shooting death will go to trial.

Keanu Louis, 18, appeared in Douglas County Court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing. The judge ruled he will go to trial for charges of first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

No bond has been allowed.

Keanu Louis
Keanu Louis(Omaha Police Department)

Louis is accused in the shooting death of an Omaha woman, 20-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg, on Nov. 6, 2022. He was arrested in Seattle in December.

Also accused of murder in the case is 22-year-old Cameron Foster, who was arrested a few weeks after the shooting.

Cameron Foster
Cameron Foster(Omaha Police Department)

Both Louis and Foster have not had a trial date set yet.

