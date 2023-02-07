Former Bellevue elementary security guard pleads no contest to sexual assault

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Omaha Public Schools security guard has pleaded no contest to first-degree sexual assault of a child.

Carlos Ornelas-Ramirez, 24, was in Sarpy County Court Tuesday morning where the plea agreement was announced. A separate charge of third-degree sexual assault of a child was dismissed.

Carlos Ramirez
Carlos Ramirez(PHOTO: Sarpy County Law Enforcement Center)

The case was originally set to go to trial on March 1, 2023, before the plea agreement was announced.

Ornelas-Ramirez was arrested in late 2021 after students reported that a security guard may have had sexual contact with a student on school property. A police report said the incident happened after school hours in a portable classroom. Bond was set at $2.5 million after the arrest.

Sentencing has been scheduled for May 16, 2023. Ornelas-Ramirez faces 1-50 years in prison for the felony.

