Former Bellevue elementary security guard pleads no contest to sexual assault

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Omaha Public Schools security guard has pleaded no contest to first-degree sexual assault of a child.

Carlos Ornelas-Ramirez, 24, was in Sarpy County Court Tuesday morning where the plea agreement was announced. A separate charge of third-degree sexual assault of a child was dismissed.

Carlos Ramirez (PHOTO: Sarpy County Law Enforcement Center)

The case was originally set to go to trial on March 1, 2023, before the plea agreement was announced.

Ornelas-Ramirez was arrested in late 2021 after students reported that a security guard may have had sexual contact with a student on school property. A police report said the incident happened after school hours in a portable classroom. Bond was set at $2.5 million after the arrest.

Sentencing has been scheduled for May 16, 2023. Ornelas-Ramirez faces 1-50 years in prison for the felony.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.