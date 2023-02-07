Father shoots, kills ‘erratic’ man at dog park to protect his young child, police say

FILE - The Yakima Police Department said multiple people at the Randall Park Dog Park called...
FILE - The Yakima Police Department said multiple people at the Randall Park Dog Park called 911 on Sunday afternoon to report an erratic person.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAKIMA, Wash. (Gray News) – A father shot and killed a man in self defense who was threatening his child at a park in Washington state, according to police.

The Yakima Police Department said multiple people at the Randall Park dog park called 911 on Sunday afternoon to report an erratic person.

Police said the man, later identified as 22-year-old Daniel Ortega, “attempted to endanger the life of a small child with his words and actions.”

The child’s 28-year-old father attempted to de-escalate the situation with verbal commands. When that failed, the father discharged his legally owned firearm at Ortega, killing him, police said.

Yakima police said multiple witnesses at the park told the same story about what happened. The father was released from custody after cooperating with detectives.

The case will be turned over to the Yakima County Prosecutor’s Office for a formal decision.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An unpaid tax bill snowballed into a Nebraska man losing his home
Attorneys for Nebraska man warn about ‘legalized theft’ of home equity
Omaha credit union limits online debit card transactions amid fraud alert
The Burke/Westview Dance Team was in a national competition Sunday in Florida
Burke Westview Dance Team makes it to National Dance Team Championship finals, first time in OPS history
Omaha Police make arrest, continue investigating catalytic converter thefts
Crews respond to fire at Omaha strip mall Sunday morning

Latest News

Chief Brian Nardelli of the Brockton, Massachusetts, Fire Department, explains the fire's...
Chief: 6-alarm fire at hospital
A baby girl who was born under the rubble caused by an earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey...
Newborn, toddler saved from rubble in quake-hit Syrian town
Rescue workers in Syria are desperately trying to reach those stuck under the rubble of fallen...
Race to find survivors as quake aid pours into Turkey, Syria
Police say Fred Bandy, Jr. (top right) and John Wayne Lehman (bottom right) were arrested in...
2 men arrested in decades-old cold case murder of 17-year-old girl
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Leonard...
Execution scheduled for Missouri man convicted of killing 4