Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Mild weather ahead of late week snow chances

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a cloudy but mild Monday the clouds clear up for Tuesday. It’ll be another warm day with highs in the 40s and 50s, this time with more sunshine!

Tuesday forecast (wowt)

The mild weather hangs on through Wednesday with an increase in PM clouds especially SE of the Metro as a system misses us to our S. By Thursday highs fall back to the low 40s as cooler air moves in with our next front. Clouds build and by the evening our next chance for snow arrives. It moves through quickly and clears up by early Friday morning likely leaving behind less than 1″. We’ll cool to the mid 30s Friday.

Snow chances (wowt)

Highs rebound by the weekend and next week is looking active. Rain chances are here Tuesday and another chance for snow arrives Wednesday night into Thursday.

10 day forecast (wowt)

