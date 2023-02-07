David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Great evening, mild again Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Beautiful blue skies across the metro this afternoon, a nice change from the gray skies we saw yesterday. Winds have been out of the northwest all day, a little breezy in the morning but letting up for the afternoon. That northwest wind coming in across snow cover in northern Nebraska has kept our temperatures a little cooler, but still mild for February. Highs climbed into the mid and upper 40s for much of the area. Clear skies and light winds will stick around into the evening, with temperatures cooling quickly back into the 30s. We should drop into the 20s after Midnight, so still a bit of a chill in the air.

Wednesday's Forecast (WOWT)

After a chilly start to Wednesday, we’ll see plenty of sunshine once again. The sun along with a south breeze will help us to warm quickly, temperatures should be in the mid-40s already by the lunch hour. A few clouds roll in during the afternoon, but highs should still be able to climb into the low 50s. How warm we get will depend on how quickly the clouds thicken up. Winds will generally be on the light side, so it should be a great day to get outdoors.

Rain and snow stays south Wednesday (WOWT)

A storm system will be sliding by to our south Wednesday evening into Thursday. That storm will bring rain changing to snow across parts of Kansas and Missouri, spreading into southern Iowa as well. Most of that moisture will stay south and east of Nebraska, but could bring some showers to arears around Falls City and Nebraska City before pushing off to the east.

Light snow Thursday night (WOWT)

That system is out of here early on Thursday, but a secondary storm will push our way by Thursday evening. That system will mean mainly cloudy skies throughout the day, along with gusty northwest winds. Temperatures will be cooler, highs only top out around 40 before falling into the 30s for the evening. A band of snow will push out of South Dakota and toward the metro Thursday evening, but will be losing intensity as it approaches. Some light snow is likely late in the evening and early in the overnight, but moisture is very limited so we likely will not see much snow. All of that is out of here by early Friday.

Temperatures The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Sunshine is back in the forecast for Friday, though it will be colder, likely the coldest day of the next 5 or so with highs in the 30s. We quickly rebound with highs back into the 50s for the weekend along with partly to mostly sunny skies. Our next chance for any notable moisture likely holds off until at least the middle of next week.

