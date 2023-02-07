Creighton returns to AP Top 25, UConn game sold out

Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) drives to the basket against Providence's Bryce Hopkins (23)...
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) drives to the basket against Providence's Bryce Hopkins (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time since early December the Bluejays are back inside the AP Top 25. After winning six straight the Jays are ranked 23rd despite a NET ranking of 16, and that’s the poll the NCAA Selection Committee uses. The last time Creighton was ranked 23rd it played at Seton Hall two days later, which coincidentally is the same situation this week. Three years ago on February 10, 2020 the Jays beat No. 10 Seton Hall, 87-82 and no doubt they will be looking for the same result Wednesday. That will be a 5:30 p.m. central start on FS1.

The Jays also have announced a third consecutive sellout, the UConn game this Saturday will be a packed house. There are however a limited standing room only tickets available Friday morning at 10 a.m. at the CHI Health Center Omaha box office. Student section tickets for full-time Creighton students can be claimed at the box office Saturday at 11:30 a.m., 90 minutes before tip. This will be the fourth sellout of the season.

