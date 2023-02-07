Council Bluffs police say missing woman is endangered

(KWQC)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA (WOWT) - Council Bluffs police have classified a missing woman as an Endangered Missing Person.

Janet Lee North, 55, was last seen February 1 in the woods near Harrah’s Casino. She was wearing blue jeans, black boots, and a brown coat at the time.

Janet Lee North
Janet Lee North(Council Bluffs Police)

North has health issues that require medical care. She is 5′4″ and weighs about 140 pounds.

If you have information on her whereabouts, call 911 or the Council Bluffs Police Department at 712-890-5400.

