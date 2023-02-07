Council Bluffs man arrested after allegedly crashing stolen car

MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs man is facing several charges after an overnight pursuit.

According to the Mills County Sheriff’s Office, Omaha Police were tracking a stolen vehicle with a helicopter at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The vehicle was allegedly reported stolen and the driver fled from Omaha Police officers at an earlier time.

A Mills County Sheriff’s Deputy saw the vehicle on South 287th Street in Silver City, Iowa before it crashed into an embankment at the intersection of Highway 34 and 284th Street.

Authorities then pursued on foot and the Mills County K9 Unit apprehended the suspect.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Donovan Belt of Council Bluffs, was charged with first-degree theft, eluding, driving with a revoked license, and multiple traffic violations.

The Mills County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, that Donovan Belt was arrested...
The Mills County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, that Donovan Belt was arrested after a pursuit involving the Omaha Police helicopter patrol.(Mills County Sheriff's Office)

Belt was treated for any injuries before being taken to Mills County Jail.

