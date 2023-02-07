Bellevue man recovering after being found on side of interstate
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Bellevue man is in critical condition after he was found on the side of the interstate near Council Bluffs Monday morning.
Around 5:30 a.m., officers were called to the 44-mile marker of I-29 southbound to investigate a call of an unresponsive male found lying on the shoulder with an apparent head wound. Medics arrived and transported the man, later identified as 39-year-old Cody Spencer of Bellevue, to Nebraska Medicine for treatment.
The investigation is ongoing. Council Bluffs Police ask you contact them with any information at (712) 328-4765.
