Accused serial car thief appears in Sarpy County Court

(Pixabay/MGN)
By Mike McKnight
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - An accused serial car thief faced a judge Tuesday.

Dallas Waters, 41, is charged with felony theft and criminal trespassing.

Waters allegedly broke into the insurance auto auction near Springfield several times and drove off with a dozen vehicles. Many of the stolen vehicles have since been recovered.

A Sarpy County judge set bond at 10% of $25,000, so Waters will need $2,500 to be released before his next court appearance.

