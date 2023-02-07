Accused serial car thief appears in Sarpy County Court

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - An accused serial car thief faced a judge Tuesday.

Dallas Waters, 41, is charged with felony theft and criminal trespassing.

Waters allegedly broke into the insurance auto auction near Springfield several times and drove off with a dozen vehicles. Many of the stolen vehicles have since been recovered.

A Sarpy County judge set bond at 10% of $25,000, so Waters will need $2,500 to be released before his next court appearance.

