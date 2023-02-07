19-year-old man accused in Sarpy County firework attack pleads no contest

An act of violence was caught on camera in a quiet Sarpy County neighborhood on July 4, 2022
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A defendant in an attack on a Sarpy County family with fireworks pleads no contest to assault.

Maddix Foss is the youngest of the three adults accused in the attack. The now-19-year-old man appeared in Sarpy County Court Tuesday morning and pleaded no contest to first-degree assault, which could get him 1-50 years.

Three members of the same family were arrested Wednesday morning as suspects in a July 4 fireworks attack that left several with burns and two people with severe injuries. Jeremy Brown, 40, left, and Maddix Keith Foss, 18, were each booked on one first-degree assault charge. Foss' mother, Brittany King, 37, was booked on charges of second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

The charge stems from the July 2022 incident in which three adults and two children allegedly began firing roman candles at people. A physical altercation followed, leaving a 61-year-old man with internal injuries and a 35-year-old man with serious head injuries.

As part of a plea deal, a separate case was dismissed that involved one count of terroristic threats for an incident that happened 22 days after the Roman candle attack.

Maddix will be sentenced April 18, 2023.

The other two adults in the case are Brittany King and Jeremy Brown. King will be sentenced Feb. 28, 2023, for second-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony. Brown will be sentenced March 14, 2023, for first-degree assault.

