Vandals damage, steal from Omaha baseball field

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Frustration from an Omaha high school baseball coach after a field was vandalized.

According to Central Baseball, vandals damaged Boyd Field and facilities over the weekend.

In a Twitter post, the head coach showed railings from the bleachers missing and gates removed. The coach says he believes someone is cutting it up for scrap metal.

If you happen to see any of this going on in real time, please report to th @OmahaPolice immediately. Also, you will receive an award! They include helping kids, sleeping well at night, and liking what you see in the mirror.



Go Eagles!



Coach Kreber pic.twitter.com/C3JfZ2U4ke — Central Baseball (@OPSCHSBSB) February 5, 2023

There are also tire tracks in the outfield and the rolling portable batting cage, called a turtle, was stolen.

The coach is pleading with the public who may have seen something at Boyd Field to call the police.

