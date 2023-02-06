Vandals damage, steal from Omaha baseball field
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Frustration from an Omaha high school baseball coach after a field was vandalized.
According to Central Baseball, vandals damaged Boyd Field and facilities over the weekend.
In a Twitter post, the head coach showed railings from the bleachers missing and gates removed. The coach says he believes someone is cutting it up for scrap metal.
There are also tire tracks in the outfield and the rolling portable batting cage, called a turtle, was stolen.
The coach is pleading with the public who may have seen something at Boyd Field to call the police.
