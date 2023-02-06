Staff member at Nebraska prison allegedly assaulted by inmate

(MGN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln allegedly assaulted a staff member over the weekend.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Saturday afternoon a staff member was escorting an inmate from a cell to the bathroom and back again. The inmate allegedly refused to return to the cell and punched the staff member in the face.

The inmate was subdued by the staff member until more staff came in and removed him from the area. The staff member suffered a broken nose and was treated at a hospital.

An investigation is ongoing and findings will be given to the county attorney to determine criminal prosecution.

