Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Mild with a little drizzle possible to start the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day mild with some high clouds rolling through. When the high clouds exit, some low clouds will build in by midday. Those could give a little patchy drizzle as they pass through. Overall it won’t amount to much but the clouds will keep us a bit cooler than we would be otherwise.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

It will be a bit breezy as well today with south wind gusts mostly in the 20-30 mph range. An isolated stronger gust up near 35 mph is possible around midday though.

Wind Gusts (WOWT)

We’ll have more sunshine Tuesday but with a northwest wind it will likely result in a high temperature similar to what we end up with Monday.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Clouds are expected to increase Wednesday ahead of a rain/snow chance that mostly slides to our southeast during the late afternoon and evening hours. Overall a rather mild first half of the week is on the way!

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

