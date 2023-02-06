PLSHS Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren named Nebraska Athletic Director of the Year

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - An athletic director at a Papillion area high school was named the Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year.

According to Papillion La Vista Community Schools, La Vista South High School Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren was named the 2023 Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year by the Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.

“We congratulate Mr. Van Ackeren for this well-deserved award and are grateful for his service and leadership of our athletics and activities at PLSHS,” said Papillion La Vista Community Schools in a statement.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.