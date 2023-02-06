Omaha Police make arrest, continue investigating catalytic converter thefts

Feb. 6, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is tackling catalytic converter thefts in the metro.

According to Omaha Police, over the last several months their department worked with Lincoln Police and other surrounding jurisdictions and identified a group of people who are allegedly responsible for multiple catalytic converter thefts.

Detectives compiled multiple cases and claimed that a structured crew of criminals, each with their own assigned tasks, would travel throughout the area and steal catalytic converters.

Police say they identified a suspect in the crew. Union Soe, 25, was arrested for criminal conspiracy.

The Omaha Police Auto Theft Unit is asking for the public’s help in the investigations. They’re looking for information on the following crimes:

  • Groups of people working together to steal catalytic converters
  • People who take catalytic converters across state lines or send them through the mail
  • Scrapyards buying stolen catalytic converters
  • Other businesses such as mechanic shops or tow companies buying stolen catalytic converters
RELATED: New Nebraska bill to provide possible solution for catalytic converter thefts

Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPD Theft Unit at at 402-444-4600 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

