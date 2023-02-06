Omaha man facing 2nd-degree murder charge in woman’s death at November party

Two other men are facing charges in mass shooting that left seven other people injured
Three people are arrested in connection to a mass shooting at a party
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Formal charges have been filed for the three people arrested in connection with a November shooting at a party that killed a 20-year-old woman and injured seven other people.

No bond was allowed for Imhotep Davis who had his preliminary hearing Monday. Douglas County Judge Craig McDermott ruled the case will go to trial in District Court. Davis faces seven felony charges including second-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a gun by a prohibited person.

Tyvel Lampkin-Davis and Kiwan Dampeer have also been ordered to trial.

Lampkin-Davis faces charges of unlawful possession of a gun on school grounds and accessory. His bond was set at $250,000.

Dampeer is facing charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, unlawful discharge of firearm, unlawful possession of a gun on school grounds, and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Imhotep Davis, 25 (left); Tyvel Lampkin-Davis, 28 (center); Kiwan Dampeer, 25 (right)
Imhotep Davis, 25 (left); Tyvel Lampkin-Davis, 28 (center); Kiwan Dampeer, 25 (right)(Omaha Police Department)

Police say the shooting happened on Nov. 13 after a confrontation at a late-night party near 33rd and Ames.

The shooting had eight victims: Seven people were injured, and 20-year-old Karly Wood died after she was transported to the hospital. The injured victims ranged in age from 25 to 30 years old.

Managing Editor Kevin Westhues and Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

