Omaha house fire causes $75,000 in damage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An accidental house fire was extinguished quickly by the Omaha Fire Department, but not before causing some damage.

According to Omaha Fire, crews were called to a house near 125th and Binney Street Sunday at 6:27 p.m.

Crews arrived, found the fire in the basement, and quickly extinguished it.

The occupants had just got back home before calling 911. No injuries were reported, but the occupants were displaced as a result of the fire.

Omaha Fire says the blaze was caused by the careless disposal of smoking material. The fire resulted in $50,000 in damage to the structure and another $25,000 to its contents.

