Omaha credit union limits online debit card transactions amid fraud alert

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton Federal Credit Union alerted customers Monday that were limiting online debit card transactions to one per day in an attempt to stop widespread fraudulent charges.

“In-person debit card purchases at retailers or ATM transactions are not affected and will still be allowed,” a CFCU statement emailed to 6 News states.

The statement says the limit will be in place “for a short period of time,” but does not specify a timeframe in the notice.

Customers needing to make more than one online purchase per day were advised to request an exception by calling 402-341-2121.

CFCU had a red alert banner at the top of its website Monday with the same information.

“We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your patience,” the statement says.

Creighton Federal Credit Union alerted its customers to online debit card transaction limits on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in the wake of widespread fraud reports. (WOWT / Creighton Federal Credit Union)

Reporter Mike McKnight contributed to this story.

