Omaha credit union limits online debit card transactions amid fraud alert

Creighton Federal Credit Union customers can still use cards for in-person transactions
(HNN)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton Federal Credit Union alerted customers Monday that were limiting online debit card transactions to one per day in an attempt to stop widespread fraudulent charges.

“In-person debit card purchases at retailers or ATM transactions are not affected and will still be allowed,” a CFCU statement emailed to 6 News states.

The statement says the limit will be in place “for a short period of time,” but does not specify a timeframe in the notice.

Customers needing to make more than one online purchase per day were advised to request an exception by calling 402-341-2121.

CFCU had a red alert banner at the top of its website Monday with the same information.

“We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your patience,” the statement says.

Creighton Federal Credit Union alerted its customers to online debit card transaction limits on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in the wake of widespread fraud reports.(WOWT / Creighton Federal Credit Union)

“Creighton Federal is experiencing a very high number of fraudulent online debit card transactions. To protect our members and limit or stop this fraud, only one online debit card purchase will be allowed per day for a short period of time. In-person debit card purchases at retailers or ATM transactions are not affected and will still be allowed. If you need to do more than one online purchase per day, please call 402-341-2121 and request an exception. We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your patience. The restriction is one online transaction per day per card.”

Alert from Creighton Federal Credit Union

Reporter Mike McKnight contributed to this story.

