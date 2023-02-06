Missing girl found in basement of convicted sex offender on probation, officials say

According to officials, the child was found safe and turned over to the care of a victim’s...
According to officials, the child was found safe and turned over to the care of a victim’s advocate from the Attorney General’s office.(Atlanta News First)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A missing child from Arizona was found in the basement of a convicted sex offender in Utah, hundreds of miles away from her home.

Utah Department of Corrections stated in news releases that agents received information from Arizona about a missing girl and a possible connection to a man on probation in Utah.

Jordan Sorenson was convicted in June 2020 of first-degree felony aggravated sexual extortion of an adult, according to the department, and is listed on Utah’s sex offender registry.

Agents with the Utah Attorney General’s human trafficking unit began investigating Sorenson. Authorities searched his home while he was at work and said they found the missing girl in the basement.

According to officials, the child was found safe and turned over to the care of a victim’s advocate from the Attorney General’s office.

“It is a priority for our office to utilize our Secure Strike Force to assist minors and to prosecute the growing number of human traffickers who are out there. These types of crimes are becoming more frequent, and we all need to continue to work together to combat these crimes,” Richard Piatt, communications director with the Utah Attorney General’s office, said.

In addition to probation violations for Sorenson, the Utah Department of Corrections said there is an ongoing investigation of new criminal charges with the Attorney General’s human trafficking unit.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fire at Omaha strip mall Sunday morning
The Burke/Westview Dance Team was in a national competition Sunday in Florida
Burke Westview Dance Team makes it to National Dance Team Championship finals, first time in OPS history
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Ride at Iowa amusement park where boy died will never reopen
Omaha fire caused by candle results in $16,000 in damage, OFD says
The new terminal at KCI was set to be finished in "early 2023." An official opening date will...
Kansas City to open new $1.5 billion airport on Feb. 28

Latest News

NDOT asking for applicant feedback on state’s electric vehicle charging plan
The enterprise behind many offshore gambling sites is so veiled it’s hard to figure out who’s...
Student Bet: Offshore, unregulated and illegal gaming sites target underage gamblers who are in high school or college
After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,500
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, left; and former Husker Football Coach Tom Osborne
LIVE: Governor introducing Nebraska mentoring initiative