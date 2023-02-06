LIVE: Governor introducing Nebraska mentoring initiative

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen is announcing a “major mentoring initiative” alongside former Huskers Coach Tom Osborne at a noon news conference on Monday.

Pillen plans to declare February “Nebraska Mentoring Month.” The governor will also be joined by state lawmakers and representatives from mentoring programs across the state, according to a news release from his office.

