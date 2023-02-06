LIVE: Governor introducing Nebraska mentoring initiative

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen is announcing a “major mentoring initiative” alongside former Huskers Coach Tom Osborne at a noon news conference on Monday.

Watch the livestream above, in our apps, or on our Facebook page.

Pillen plans to declare February “Nebraska Mentoring Month.” The governor will also be joined by state lawmakers and representatives from mentoring programs across the state, according to a news release from his office.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

