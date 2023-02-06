Gasoline ignites, starts fire at Omaha auto shop

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at an auto shop resulted in $85,000 in damage Monday afternoon.

The Omaha Fire Department says crews were called to a fire at Optimus Auto, a used car dealer and auto shop near 88th and L Street at 12:52 p.m. Monday.

When crews arrived they saw heavy black smoke coming from the shop. The fire was extinguished quickly and no injuries were reported.

The fire caused an estimated $35,000 in damage to the structure and another $50,000 to its contents.

Fire officials say the blaze was accidentally caused by a gasoline ignition while a mechanic was working on a vehicle.

