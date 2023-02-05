Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of Jan. 2023

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for Jan. 2023.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

A flasher was arrested and a 14-year-old’s fears relieved - thanks to a 6 On Your Side viewer.

A flasher was arrested, and a 14-year-old's fears relieved -- thanks to a Six On Your Side viewer.

A local veteran was the victim of a hit-and-run. Dashcam footage shows a vehicle merging into her.

A local veteran is looking for the person who hit their car and fled

For many years, Isaac Armas led his Junior Packer football team, quickly getting involved with more children.

The South Omaha community is honoring the life of youth football coach Isaac Armas.

A garage exploded after a man cut into a compressed natural gas cylinder.

We now know what caused the explosion that killed a man in Council Bluffs.

Omaha Police responded quickly and shot the active shooter inside a Target in west Omaha.

Witnesses recount the moments a man walked into a west Omaha Target store and started shooting.

A private promotion that didn’t live up to its promises had some Husker fans upset.

Husker football fans are frustrated -- and not just with the team's record.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. John Legend daughter

5. La Vista sports complex

4. All-you-can-fly

3. Celcius settlement

2. NFL merchandise

1. Cindy Williams death

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.