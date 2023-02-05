Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of Jan. 2023
Many January viewers came to 6 News for coverage of a hit-and-run on a veteran, a garage explosion, and an active shooter situation at a local Target.
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for Jan. 2023.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Man allegedly exposes self to two victims in Papillion
A flasher was arrested and a 14-year-old’s fears relieved - thanks to a 6 On Your Side viewer.
5. Hit-and-run of disabled vet caught on camera
A local veteran was the victim of a hit-and-run. Dashcam footage shows a vehicle merging into her.
4. Longtime South Omaha youth football coach remembered by athletes and community
For many years, Isaac Armas led his Junior Packer football team, quickly getting involved with more children.
3. New information in Council Bluffs garage explosion that killed one
A garage exploded after a man cut into a compressed natural gas cylinder.
2. Police respond after reports of shots fired at west Omaha Target
Omaha Police responded quickly and shot the active shooter inside a Target in west Omaha.
1. Nebraska football fans grumbling over losing money
A private promotion that didn’t live up to its promises had some Husker fans upset.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
