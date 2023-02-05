Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of Jan. 2023

Many January viewers came to 6 News for coverage of a hit-and-run on a veteran, a garage explosion, and an active shooter situation at a local Target.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for Jan. 2023.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Man allegedly exposes self to two victims in Papillion

A flasher was arrested and a 14-year-old’s fears relieved - thanks to a 6 On Your Side viewer.

A flasher was arrested, and a 14-year-old's fears relieved -- thanks to a Six On Your Side viewer.

5. Hit-and-run of disabled vet caught on camera

A local veteran was the victim of a hit-and-run. Dashcam footage shows a vehicle merging into her.

A local veteran is looking for the person who hit their car and fled

4. Longtime South Omaha youth football coach remembered by athletes and community

For many years, Isaac Armas led his Junior Packer football team, quickly getting involved with more children.

The South Omaha community is honoring the life of youth football coach Isaac Armas.

3. New information in Council Bluffs garage explosion that killed one

A garage exploded after a man cut into a compressed natural gas cylinder.

We now know what caused the explosion that killed a man in Council Bluffs.

2. Police respond after reports of shots fired at west Omaha Target

Omaha Police responded quickly and shot the active shooter inside a Target in west Omaha.

Witnesses recount the moments a man walked into a west Omaha Target store and started shooting.

1. Nebraska football fans grumbling over losing money

A private promotion that didn’t live up to its promises had some Husker fans upset.

Husker football fans are frustrated -- and not just with the team's record.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

Top stories of Aug. 2022
1. Husker fans fighting to get what they paid for after subpar gameday experience
2. Police responding to west Omaha Target store
3. Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested
4. Ryan Larsen’s mother seeks to declare missing La Vista boy ‘presumed dead’
5. Snowstorm forecast prompts Omaha-metro alerts, closings, cancellations
6. La Vista police chief responds to family’s request to declare Ryan Larsen dead

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. John Legend daughter

5. La Vista sports complex

4. All-you-can-fly

3. Celcius settlement

2. NFL merchandise

1. Cindy Williams death

