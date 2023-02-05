Omaha fire caused by candle results in $16,000 in damage, OFD says

(Live 5)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha firefighters responded to a fire allegedly caused by an unattended candle.

The Omaha Fire Department says crews were called to a single-family home near South 218th Avenue and Walnut Street at 12:09 p.m. Sunday.

Crews arrived and went to an upstairs bathroom where the fire was located. The fire was brought under control after a short time.

Omaha Fire says an unattended candle left in the bathroom caused the fire. The blaze was confined to the bathroom and caused $15,000 in damage to the structure and another $1,000 to its contents.

All occupants and pets got outside before firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported.

