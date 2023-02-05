David’s Morning Forecast - Sunny skies, mild afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clear skies and light winds early Sunday morning giving us a chilly start to the day. Those clear skies mean we will see lots of sunshine this morning, helping to quickly warm us back into the 40s by the lunch hour. A north breeze at 5 to 15mph will keep things just a touch cooler than what we saw yesterday. That north wind blowing across the expansive snowpack to our north. Still, temperatures should warm into the mid and upper 40s for the metro, with 50s returning for areas south of I-80.

High Temperatures Today (WOWT)

Clouds will increase this evening and overnight as weak storm system slides through the region. That will bring an increase in winds as well, with south winds potentially gusting to around 30mph by Monday morning. The clouds and wind will help to keep us from getting too cold, with morning lows only falling to around 30 degrees. Some patchy drizzle or fog is possible Monday morning, but clouds try to clear out in the afternoon. The late day sun along with the south to southwest wind will help to keep us mild with highs back into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

Watching a mid-week storm (WOWT)

Sunshine is back for Tuesday along with the mild weather, highs should once again top out in the mid to upper 40s. A storm system will approach the area on Wednesday with an increase in clouds by the afternoon. Temperatures still look pretty good for February with highs in the 40s. That storm system will bring a chance for some rain changing to snow, but most of that moisture likely slide by to the south and east of Omaha.

Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

Some light snow showers may wrap in behind that system on Thursday along with some colder weather. highs on Thursday and Friday fall into the 30s, but still close to average for this time of year. Temperatures rebound fairly quickly, popping back into the 40s by the upcoming weekend.

