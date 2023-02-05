David’s Evening Forecast - More clouds, still mild Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A beautiful February day across the area, sunshine and blues all morning and into the afternoon. Temperatures warm into the middle and upper 40s around the metro, with 50s south of I-80. It was a bit cooler north of the metro where there is more snow on the ground, but still warm enough to do plenty of melting. High clouds will increase this evening, but conditions stay dry with above average temperatures. We will drop back into the 30s after sunset, but only dropping back into the low 30s tonight as south winds pick up overnight.

Wind gusts of 20 to 35mph will be possible in the morning on Monday. That will help temperatures to start off around 30 to 33 degrees, well above average for this time of year. Clouds will be thickening up during the morning, bringing the potential for some patchy drizzle or an isolated shower. However, any moisture will be very light and no major impacts are expected. There should be enough breaks in the clouds during the afternoon for temperatures to warm back into the middle 40s, very similar to what we saw on Sunday.

The clouds and any chance for rain move out of the area for Tuesday with sunny skies returning. Temperatures remain mild with highs back in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Tuesday should be another great February day. Wednesday remains mild with highs in the mid to upper 40s, but a storm system will be pushing through the Plains and Midwest by Wednesday evening. This will bring a chance for rain changing to snow to at least southeast Nebraska into Kansas and Missouri. At the moment, most of that moisture likely stays to the south of Omaha, but it is something we will have to watch carefully.

Behind that system a cold front moving into the area on Thursday could bring some light snow showers Thursday evening or Friday, but moisture looks very limited with the front so any impacts would be minor. Temperatures drop into the upper 30s to low 40s for Thursday and Friday, but rebound quickly by the upcoming weekends. Highs may push back into the upper 40s to around 50 by Sunday or Monday of next week.

