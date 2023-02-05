Crews respond to fire at Omaha strip mall Sunday morning

Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday.
(Live 5)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating a fire at a strip mall Sunday morning.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 8:44 a.m. Sunday, crews were called to a one-story strip mall near South 108th and Q Street.

When crews arrived they saw black smoke coming from the building. They entered and searched the structure, finding a fire that was being controlled by an automatic sprinkler system. The fire was extinguished quickly.

The Omaha Fire Department says no injuries were reported by fire personnel at the time.

Damage was estimated at $15,000 to the structure and another $50,000 to its contents.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An airplane makes an emergency stop at the Lincoln Airport on Feb. 4, 2023 (John Grinvalds)
Engine problems force Vegas-bound flight to land in Lincoln
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
A surveillance camera image shows the guman removing his coat inside a Target store in west...
Omaha Target shooting: Police detail timeline of events
Union Omaha is hoping to get a new stadium
Union Omaha looking to build new soccer stadium
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage with DNC chair Jaime...
Dems decide to shake up start of 2024 presidential primary

Latest News

An annual tradition makes a return at a local church
Omaha church brings back handbell choir tradition after pandemic hiatus
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of Jan. 2023
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Sunny skies, mild afternoon
Sunny skies, mild afternoon